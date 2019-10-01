Jessica Simpson has no problem getting in on the joke! Shortly after comedian Amy Schumer poked fun at her own post-baby weight loss by giving Simpson a shout-out, the 39-year-old fashion designer and mom of three commented on the post with her own quip.

It all started when Schumer posted a swimsuit photo, jokingly writing, "Ok Simpson! Well I've lost 10 pounds and 100 dollars to my sister playing poker. #norush #givememymoneybackkim."

The Trainwreck star was referencing Simpson's recently 100-pound weight loss following the birth of her daughter Birdie six months ago.

Simpson took to the comments section, telling Schumer, "You're hot. Size only matters when it comes to men," adding an emoji with its tongue sticking out.

Schumer welcomed her son, Gene, four months ago and is clearly smitten with the little cutie. On Tuesday, she shared a photo of the little guy napping while holding a turtle stuffed animal.

"Just a guy and his turtle," she captioned the sweet shot.

