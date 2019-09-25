Jessica Simpson is showing off her curves!

A day after the singer-turned-fashion designer revealed she dropped 100 pounds since welcoming her third child, Simpson stepped out for a ladies' night on Wednesday!

The 39-year-old star kicked off her evening taking to Instagram to post a sexy photo of herself in a little black dress. Simpson paired the LBD with black pantyhose, black heels and a matching purse. Her blonde locks were straight and parted down the side and she rocked a smoky eye.

"NYC Ladies’ Night ✨," Simpson captioned her post, which quickly was filled with people praising her sophisticated and seductive look.

Cameras also captured the former "With You" singer stepping out of her hotel room.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

On Tuesday, Simpson shared how during her pregnancy with daughter Birdie she reached a weight of 240, and was "so proud" to have dropped 100 pounds.

"6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 😜),” she wrote on social media. "My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder. 💚."

A source told ET that Simpson has been working out, walking and eating healthy in order to get back in shape.

Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, are also parents to Ace, 6, and Maxwell, 7. During her pregnancy with Birdie, she opened up about her struggles, including ankle swelling, anxiety and morning sickness.

"After a month of sciatica pain, followed by 3 weeks of Bronchitis, I figured since my feet fit in my sneaks today I needed to walk out a lot of anxiety!!" she wrote in February. She also shared a photo of her severely swollen feet, asking her fans for any remedies. Thankfully, the swelling went down after she tried cupping.

For more on Simpson, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

How Jessica Simpson Dropped 100 Pounds in 6 Months After Welcoming Her 3rd Child

Jessica Simpson Celebrates Husband Eric Johnson’s 40th Birthday With Funny Family Photo

Jessica Simpson to Address 'Newlyweds' and Split From Nick Lachey in First Memoir

Related Gallery