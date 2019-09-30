Totally twins!

Amy Schumer was channeling her inner Jessica Simpson on Monday when she posted a post-baby shot of herself in a high-waisted, two-piece swimsuit on Instagram.

"Ok Simpson! Well I've lost 10 pounds and 100 dollars to my sister playing poker. #norush #givememymoneybackkim," Schumer captioned the funny shot of her and her younger sister, Kim Caramele.

The Simpson shout-out is in reference to the mother of three recently revealing that she's shed 100 pounds in the six months since she gave birth to her third child, daughter Birdie. Schumer herself welcomed her son, Gene, four months ago

Simpson isn't the first celeb the comedian has compared her pregnancy and post-baby life to. The Trainwreck star also jokingly compared herself to Meghan Markle several times throughout her pregnancy.

Simpson, however, is loving her post-baby weight loss, opening up on HSN about how she managed to shed her pregnancy weight.

"It's been a lot of hard work. I have to say that I have worked very hard," Simpson admitted. "Everything that I've been eating is mostly made with cauliflower."

She added of her fitness routine, "I work out probably four days a week. I do get my steps. I have to count my steps. I have to walk. Even if I'm crying through it."

For more from Simpson, watch the clip below:

