Jessica Simpson Posts the Sweetest Selfie With ‘Dimple Double’ Birdie

Jessica Simpson and her baby daughter, Birdie Mae, are totally twinning!

The precious mother-daughter duo took to social media on Wednesday to share a sweet selfie, showing off their matching dimples.

"My dimple double #BIRDIEMAE," Simpson captioned the adorable black-and-white shot.

In the photo, the fresh-faced mother of three pulled her blonde locks back and rocked an animal-print hoodie. Her little girl wore a cute pineapple-print onesie, flashing a tiny smile for the camera and showing off her own blonde tresses.

This isn't the first time Simpson has shared a sweet selfie with one of her kids. Earlier this month, she posted a snap with her eldest daughter, Maxwell, as they both stuck their tongues out.

"Mommy got home in time to do bath and prayers at bedtime 🙌🏼 PS It is gonna be magical when I get to read her some of the chapters in my book 🦋#MAXIDREW," the fashion designer captioned the pic.

Simpson has been hard at work promoting her new line while also opening up about shedding 100 pounds in the six months since Birdie's birth.

"It's been a lot of hard work. I have to say that I have worked very hard," Simpson admitted in a recent HSN appearance. "Everything that I've been eating is mostly made with cauliflower."

