Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy got the ultimate response after she dressed as Jessica Simpson for Halloween.

The 33-year-old reality star recreated Simpson's iconic 2003 "chicken of the sea" scene from her reality show Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica in a photo with LeCroy's husband, Brett Randle, posing as Simpson's ex, Nick Lachey.

"Chicken of the sea #newlyweds," LeCroy captioned the photos, which included her wearing a baggy white T-shirt and black pants while holding a bowl and a fork in a perfect recreation of Simpson's look.

She also shared a shot of Simpson and Lachey from the historic reality TV moment and even included a video clip of the moment where Simpson wasn't sure if her tuna was chicken or fish.

But far from being offended by the callback, Simpson seemed to love it, commenting on the post, "Best with miracle whip, apples and chopped pickles 😋."

LeCroy replied to the comment, "@jessicasimpson I’m going to try it❤️."

In the actual scene, Simpson asks her then-husband if she's actually eating chicken when she has a bowl of tuna as the product is called Chicken of the Sea.

Simpson has been a good sport about the incident in the years since, poking fun at herself and the moment several times on social media.

Back in May, Simpson posed in front of a mural that read, "Spread Your Wings" in Nashville, Tennessee, captioning the photo, "Are these wings pig or chicken?"

Simpson and Lachey finalized their divorce in 2006. She opened up about their romance several times in her 2020 memoir, Open Book.

"With Nick, I was 22 years old when we got married... Once I started to get endorsement deals that were separate from him, there was a little bit of tension," she said. "[The press] put us as a trophy couple that we actually weren't."

Lachey has since gone on to marry Vanessa Lachey, whom he shares three children with, while Simpson is married to Eric Johnson, with whom she also shares three children.

Simpson previously told ET that she's happy both she and Lachey have found contentment.

"We both were at fault in a lot of things, but I'm happy for him now. He's married with three beautiful children," she said in 2020. "He took heartbreak and made it into something beautiful."

