News

Jessica Simpson Rocks Barely-There Bikini on Family Spring Break Trip With Eric Johnson

By Rachel McRady
Published: 4:49 AM PDT, April 9, 2024

Jessica Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, vacationed with their three kids in Mexico on a yacht together.

Jessica Simpson is soaking up the sun and showing off her figure in a racy orange bikini. The 43-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram on Monday to share some photos from her family's spring break trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. 

"2024 Spring Breakin’ with the fam was EPIC! Thank you @tinasimpsonofficial for giving these kiddos memorable moments in Cabo that they will hold close to their precious hearts and cherish for a lifetime!" Jessica captioned the photos. 

In one sun-soaked selfie, Jessica grins in a skimpy orange bikini top. She also showcases her husband, Eric Johnson, playing with their three kids — Maxwell, 11, Ace, 10, and Birdie, 5. 

Eric Johnson and daughter Birdie on vacation. - Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Maxwell proves she's her mom's twin in another sweet selfie where the mother-daughter pair flash identical grins for the camera. Maxwell is already taller than her famous mom as showcased in one shot of the pair rocking bikinis on a yacht. 

ET spoke with Jessica in November where she opened up about her plans moving forward. 

"I don't have major expectations for myself, I kind of take one step at a time," she shared. 

"I will not believe that there is a way to fail, so I don't," Simpson told ET. "I think maybe for your average person it's risky to do what I do and to invest in yourself, but I believe in myself so much and I believe in myself enough to know my worth and to invest in my worth, and to hopefully achieve that and then some for my kids." 

RELATED CONTENT:

Video

Jessica Simpson on Taking Risks and ‘Knowing Her Worth’ After Receiving Icon Award (Exclusive)
Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Celebrate Daughter Birdie's 5th B-Day!

News

Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Celebrate Daughter Birdie's 5th B-Day!

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's Relationship Timeline

News

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's Relationship Timeline

Jessica Simpson Looks Red Hot at 2024 GRAMMYs Viewing Party

GRAMMY Awards

Jessica Simpson Looks Red Hot at 2024 GRAMMYs Viewing Party

Related Photos
Jessica Simpson's Cutest Family Pics
72 Photos
Jessica Simpson's Cutest Family Pics

Tags:

Latest News