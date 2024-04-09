Jessica Simpson is soaking up the sun and showing off her figure in a racy orange bikini. The 43-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram on Monday to share some photos from her family's spring break trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"2024 Spring Breakin’ with the fam was EPIC! Thank you @tinasimpsonofficial for giving these kiddos memorable moments in Cabo that they will hold close to their precious hearts and cherish for a lifetime!" Jessica captioned the photos.

In one sun-soaked selfie, Jessica grins in a skimpy orange bikini top. She also showcases her husband, Eric Johnson, playing with their three kids — Maxwell, 11, Ace, 10, and Birdie, 5.

Eric Johnson and daughter Birdie on vacation. - Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Maxwell proves she's her mom's twin in another sweet selfie where the mother-daughter pair flash identical grins for the camera. Maxwell is already taller than her famous mom as showcased in one shot of the pair rocking bikinis on a yacht.

ET spoke with Jessica in November where she opened up about her plans moving forward.

"I don't have major expectations for myself, I kind of take one step at a time," she shared.

"I will not believe that there is a way to fail, so I don't," Simpson told ET. "I think maybe for your average person it's risky to do what I do and to invest in yourself, but I believe in myself so much and I believe in myself enough to know my worth and to invest in my worth, and to hopefully achieve that and then some for my kids."

RELATED CONTENT: