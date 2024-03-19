Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's youngest daughter is growing up!

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old actress and her 44-year-old former football player husband celebrated the birthday of Birdie Mae Johnson, who turned 5 on Mar. 19.

In sweet photos shared on Instagram, the proud mom and dad can be seen celebrating Birdie with a day at Disneyland and taking part in an event at her school, reading to the other kids in the class.

In one pic, the couple – who wed in 2014 -- pose alongside their third child with Jessica and Birdie both sporting some adorable Minnie Mouse ears while Eric opted for a Boston Celtics jersey. Birdie also wore a matching Minnie costume and two special Disneyland commemorative pins announcing her birthday and her first trip to the Anaheim theme park.

The loving parents also shared photos from inside the Star Wars Rise of the Resistance ride in which their two other children, Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 11, and Ace Knute, 10, smile for the camera. Ace followed after his dad, wearing a Celtics shirt while Maxi kept it casual with a white tee and denim overalls. The photo includes appearances from Jessica's sister, Ashlee Simpson, and her mom, Tina Simpson, as well.

Other pics shared by the couple include a selfie with Jessica's dad, Joe Simpson, and several family members and friends taking part in the celebration of the youngest member of the Simpson-Johnson crew.

Instead of a cake, it appears Birdie was treated to some festive donuts from Blinkie's Donuts in Los Angeles on her special day. The multi-colored baked goods spelled out "Happy Birthday Birdie," which she reacted to sweetly in one pic where she smiles and holds up one of the donuts.

The adorable photos come two months after Jessica starred alongside her oldest child in an ad for Chicken of the Sea tuna, spoofing her iconic flub from her TV show in the 2000s.

"It's called Chicken of the Sea but it's not really chicken, it's tuna, so don't get confused by it," Jessica tells Maxi in the commercial.

The pre-teen looks bewildered as she replies, "Who would ever get confused by that?"

"No one -- Not your mom," Jessica retorts, looking away as her face dramatically drops.

The exchange is a direct reference to Jessica telling ex-husband Nick Lachey on the then-couple's 2003 reality show, Newlyweds, that she was confused about how chicken comes from the sea.

