The apple clearly didn't fall very far from Jessica Simpson's family tree. On Tuesday, the 43-year-old singer and fashion designer posted a series of pictures on her Instagram showing her and 11-year-old daughter Maxwell twinning in stylish leopard print outfits.

In one of the photos, Simpson is seen making a kissy face, while Maxwell stares off into the distance. And in another snap, Simpson's younger sister, Ashlee Simpson, 39, makes an appearance in a black coat. Jessica simply captioned the photo op with the eyes emoji.

Maxwell is Jessica's eldest child, whom she shares with husband Eric Johnson. The pair also have two other children, son Ace, 10, and daughter Birdie, 4. Most recently, Jessica and Maxwell starred in a hilarious new ad for Chicken of the Sea, in which they spoof Jessica's iconic TV moment where she mistakes tuna for chicken.

"It's called Chicken of the Sea but it's not really chicken, it's tuna, so don't get confused by it," Simpson tells Maxwell in the clip.

A confused Maxwell then replies, "Who would ever get confused by that?"

"No one? Not your mom," Simpson says as she looks away.

Jessica's infamous Chicken of the Sea flub took place in the early aughts on her reality show, Newlyweds, alongside ex-husband Nick Lachey. Speaking to ET back in August, Jessica revealed that her kids "love looking up the YouTube clips of Newlyweds" and her other projects.

"We've gone on a YouTube Newlyweds binger and they really just love to see my parents super young and married and they love to see Ashlee," the proud mom said of her now-divorced parents, Joe Simpson and Tina Ann Drew. "... They definitely laugh at me. They just want to make fun of me, I think."

