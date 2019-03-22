Jessie J Proudly Poses in Bikini and Calls Out Her Cellulite

Jessie J is putting her curves on display and has no time for the haters.

On Thursday, the "Nobody's Perfect" singer posted a pic of her backside in a black bikini and matching see-through cover-up while looking out at the beach.

"Took ages to hairspray my hair like that. My shadow is my mood," she captioned the photo on Instagram.

Preemptively calling out her critics, Jessie added, "Oh, and for those telling me I have cellulite, I know. I own a mirror."

The 30-year-old pop star was clearly feeling this look, because she also shared an image of herself in the beach style posing next to plates of food.

One guy who's a fan of Jessie's bikini body is Channing Tatum. Just last week, the couple were spotted holding hands while out and about in London, England.

A source told ET in November that the 38-year-old actor was completely enamored with the musician.

“Channing wants to do nothing but support Jessie J in every way," the source said. "He has described her as 'all goodness' and told his friends she is such 'a super talent.' He seems to have become her No. 1 fan. His friends are so happy he has found someone. She is showing the same support to him."

