Channing Tatum and Jessie J Hold Hands in London: See the Pics!

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are making their romance a little more public!

The couple stepped out together in London on Thursday, with photographers snapping the pair holding hands. Though ET learned in October that Channing and Jessie were dating after his split from wife Jenna Dewan, the two have rarely been spotted together.

On Thursday's outing, however, they were clearly feeling the love. Channing, dressed in jeans, a flannel and a hat, and Jessie, wearing a camel-colored tracksuit and Louis Vuitton bag, couldn't have been cuter on their stroll through central London. The pair smiled wide and lovingly gazed into each other's eyes.

Neil Warner/MEGA

Neil Warner/MEGA

A source told ET in November that the actor was completely enamored with Jessie's talent.

“Channing wants to do nothing but support Jessie J in every way," the source said. "He has described her as 'all goodness' and told his friends she is such 'a super talent.' He seems to have become her No. 1 fan. His friends are so happy he has found someone. She is showing the same support to him."

"Jessie J has had some very difficult relationships in the past, men who haven’t been supportive and she even sings about them in her music," the source continued. "This relationship is everything she has been searching for and she deserves it. Channing genuinely believes in her. Her friends are so happy because they see a positive change in her."

See more on Jessie in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Channing Tatum Files to Change Child Custody Agreement With Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan Says She Still Believes in Love Following Split From Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum Promises to 'Strap on the Old Thong Again' for 'Magic Mike Live' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery