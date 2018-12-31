Who knew retirement looked this good?

Jessie James Decker took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sexy, NSFW snap of her husband, Eric Decker, getting in a little R&R on vacation.

The former football star, who announced he was leaving the NFL in August after eight seasons in the league, hung out on what we assume was a private patio, catching some sun on a daybed completely nude. Eric put his toned bod on display, with nothing but a small towel draped between his legs.

"#retirement," Jessie captioned the snap, as the couple enjoyed a tropical trip before ringing in 2019.

The pair, who share three children together, enjoyed the daybed together on Saturday. "Mi amor ❤️," Jessie wrote alongside a shot of her and Eric staring into the camera as they cuddled up in some comfy robes.

During an interview with ET in September 2017, Jessie revealed that she "never thought" her husband would retire so soon. However, she's more than happy to have him by her side.

"Whenever we spent some time apart from each other, I truly felt like I couldn't live without him," she said. "I would just think to myself, 'I cannot live without this man. I cannot go another day without him in my life.' He was just such a kind, warm person. I believe in soulmates and I just knew that we were meant to be together."

