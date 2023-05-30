Jewel honored America over Memorial Day weekend at the Indy 500. The 49-year-old country singer, whose full name is Jewel Kilcher, put her own twist on the "Star Spangled Banner" at the race car event, playing an acoustic guitar during the performance.

Wearing an all-white jumpsuit, a white cowboy hat, and a black-and-white checkered scarf around her head, Jewel gave a slowed-down, passionate performance.

But the cover of the historic song left fans divided online.

"I’m sorry, but the National Anthem should NEVER, be changed up like this. Good artist, bad choice!" one commenter wrote.

Another critic commented, "One of the worst National Anthem performances I've ever seen in my life. Not Roseanne bad, but up there."

But a different fan replied to the comment in defense of Jewel, writing, "Are you drunk? I was at the race today, and it was a total highlight of the pre-race festivities."

Others also praised the singer for her creativity, with one fan writing, "I don’t see or hear anything disrespectful or offensive. It takes guts and talent to add a personal touch to an anthem."

Someone else replied to this comment, writing, "No, it takes narcissism to change the national anthem. I am not offended or outraged or anything like that but just sing the song the way it was written and the way we all know it and quit trying to 'improve' it."

.@jeweljk sings the national anthem at the greatest spectacle in racing. 🇺🇸 #Indy500



📺: NBC and @peacockpic.twitter.com/rpjuG1o2dk — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 28, 2023

Jewel is not the first artist to try to put their own spin on America's national anthem.

As one critic previously referenced, actress Roseanne Barr gave a shocking performance in 1990. And in 2018, Fergie made headlines for her jazzy rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner" at the NBA All-Star Game.

For other famous national anthem performances, check out the links below.

