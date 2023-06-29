Jillian Michaels had another wedding to remember! The 49-year-old Biggest Loser star recently said "I do" (again) to fashion designer DeShanna Marie Michaels in the Aman hotel in Venice, Italy.

For this lavish ceremony, planned by Design Anarchy Studio, Jillian wore a black mermaid gown, where the sequin skirt stopped around her knees and went into a flared chiffon-like hem. She paired the look with a collection of accessories by H&H, the same jeweler that crafted DeShanna's engagement ring.

"I found Jill's dress and I was like, ‘Oh my God, if you want to wear black, I found the most feminine, beautiful black dress,' (the poor woman doesn't even know the details of the dress)," DeShanna tells People. "I'm like, 'I'm just ordering this dress, we're fixing your measurements and hopefully it looks great.'"

As for DeShanna, she went more traditional, wearing a boat-neck mermaid Zuhair Murad gown that took over a year to create.

Both brides shared pics of the ceremony on their Instagram pages, with Jillian writing, "Long awaited wedding celebration ❤️."

DeShanna also posted pics from the reception, writing, "And then we danced…."

Jillian and DeShanna legally tied the knot at a courthouse in Miami, Florida, on July 11, 2022, in front of close friends and family, including Jillian's children, Lukensia, 13, and Phoenix, 10.

They then went to Namibia in Africa later that month to have a second wedding ceremony.

The brides first met on the dating app Raya and began see each other in 2018. In November 2021, Jillian proposed with a 7-carat emerald-cut H&H diamond ring.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jillian Michaels Shares Throwback Pic Of Herself at 175 Pounds Amid Lizzo Drama This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Jillian Michaels Speaks Out About Suffering Secret Spinal Injury

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Marie Minuto in Africa

Jillian Michaels Says Coronavirus Battle 'Shook Me Emotionally'

Jillian Michaels Shares Throwback Photo of Herself at 175 Pounds Amid Lizzo Controversy

Related Gallery