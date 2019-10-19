Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga Reportedly Split

Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga have called it quits.

The 57-year-old actor and his Kidding co-star reportedly split months ago, according to multiple outlets. Carrey and Gonzaga confirmed their relationship when they attended the Showtime Golden Globes party in Los Angeles in January, which marked their red carpet debut as a couple.

A day after the soiree, ET caught up with the two at the 2019 Golden Globes, where Carrey gushed about his date.

"[It's like our] coming out," Carrey joked of him and Gonzaga taking their romance to the awards show. "It's lovely, and I'm very lucky. I feel very lucky."

"She's not only beautiful, she's wickedly talented and amazing and smart," he added.

"I don't take compliments well," Gonzaga blushed.

Carrey and Gonzaga play love interests on Kidding, but first met each other on I'm Dying Up Here, which the actor executive produced and the actress guest starred on.

"We started seeing each other after we finished [Kidding], and we just really hit it off," Carrey confirmed. See more in the video below.

US Weekly was first to report the split.

