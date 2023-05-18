Jimmie Allen is apologizing to his pregnant wife, Alexis Gale, for having an alleged affair after being sued for sexual assault and harassment.

The 37-year-old country singer took to Instagram on Thursday to issue a public apology to Gale and their children -- Naomi, 3, and Zara, 1 -- as well as his 8-year-old son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

"I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That's something that she did not deserve at all," Allen began. "I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father. I'm working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me."

Allen said he fell victim to the "temptations" often present in the music industry and said he's ashamed he wasn't "strong enough" to withstand them.

"This business takes so much from you. It's full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you've built. I'm ashamed that I wasn't strong enough to withstand them," Allen wrote. "I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses."

He ended the lengthy post by asking his fans and followers to seek help when they need it and urged those who succumb to their weaknesses to surround themselves with people who will help them.

Allen is claiming he had a consensual "sexual relationship" with his former manager after news broke that she is suing him for sexual assault and harassment. Referred to in the filing as "Jane Doe," the woman claims these events took place over the course of an 18-month period when she served as Allen's day-to-day manager.

In a report published by Variety, the woman claims that during a work trip to Los Angeles in March 2021, Allen allegedly raped her following his appearance as a celebrity guest on American Idol. She claims that after a business dinner and the Idol taping, she woke up naked in her hotel room in pain, bleeding and not remembering anything of what happened the night prior. The woman says Allen was laying next to her in bed, and insisted she take a Plan B pill. She alleges she lost her virginity through no choice of her own.

Allen issued a statement to ET via his attorney, in which he vehemently denied the woman's allegations, claiming their relationship was consensual.

"It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever," Allen's statement read. "I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship -- one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely."

The statement continued, "Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation."

Just hours after the woman filed the lawsuit, Allen was dropped by his music label, yanked from the upcoming CMA Fest lineup and suspended by his agency, UTA.

His recent apology to his wife comes days after Allen returned to Instagram following news that he and his wife -- who tied the knot in May 2021 -- were separating. Allen made the announcement on Instagram, while simultaneously revealing that Gale is pregnant with their third child, a baby boy.

"After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate," Allen began. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

"Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another," he continued. "In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time."

Gale shared the same message on her Instagram account. In documents obtained by ET, both Allen and Gale filed for divorce on April 28, which they also listed as their official date of separation. They both cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

