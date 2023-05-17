Jimmie Allen Returns to Instagram Amid Sexual Assault Allegations and Split From Wife: 'This Too Shall Pass'
Jimmie Allen is not sweating his pending divorce or sexual assault lawsuit filed by a woman claiming he raped her. The embattled singer returned to Instagram on Wednesday for the first time since his former manager filed the lawsuit in Tennessee, and he's adamant he'll "be alright."
Set to Kendrick Lamar's 2015 hit, "Alright," Allen posted the text, "We Gonna Be Alright" and "This Too Shall Pass," along with a couple of emojis. It's as much as he's said since Allen issued a statement to ET via his attorney, in which he vehemently denied the woman's allegations, which included sexual assault and harassment over the course of an 18-month period when she served as his day-to-day manager.
The lawsuit came almost exactly two weeks after Allen and his estranged wife, Gale, filed for divorce. In documents obtained by ET, both Allen and Gale filed on April 28, which they also listed as their official date of separation. They both also cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.
The divorce comes as Gale is expecting her third child with Allen. On Mother's Day, Gale revealed she's having a baby boy.
Just hours after the woman filed the lawsuit, Allen was dropped by his music label, yanked from the upcoming CMA Fest lineup and suspended by his agency, UTA.
In a statement to ET, a spokesperson for BBR Music Group confirmed severing ties with Allen. "In light of today's allegations against Jimmie Allen, BBR Music Group has decided to suspend all activity with him, effective immediately," the statement read.
ET also confirmed Allen will not be part of the CMA Fest lineup when it kicks off in Allen's hometown of Nashville in June.
And a spokesperson for UTA told ET, "We have suspended our representation of Jimmie Allen due to the recent allegations against him, which we take seriously."
