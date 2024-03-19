Jimmie Allen is confirming that he welcomed two children with another woman amid his ongoing divorce from ex Alexis Gale.

The embattled country singer took to his Instagram stories on Tuesday, where he shared snapshots of himself with all six of his kids, and shared a message for those criticizing him for his actions.

In the photos, the 38-year-old father posed with his 9-year-old son Aadyn -- from a previous relationship -- as well as the daughters he shares with his estranged wife, 4-year-old Naomi and 2-year-old Zara.

Additionally, he posed with his 9-month-old twins Aria and Amari -- whom he welcomed amid his divorce from Gale, who was herself pregnant when they split. The final photo showed Allen with his and Gale's 5-month-old son, Cohen.

Allen then shared a message for his critics, writing, "I have 6 kids. I love each one of them. I refuse to let anyone make me feel ashamed of any of my children."

"The only opinion I care about is theirs," Allen added.

Jimmie Allen/Instagram

Gale, however, shared some words of her own, posting a video to her Instagram story shortly after Allen shared his message. While she did not address Allen by name, many interpreted her remarks as commentary on Allen's post.

"I'm just gonna say, those lies will always catch up to you," Gale said in the video. "What is done in the dark will come out in the light every single time. So keep playing."

"I am truly at the point in my life where I am just letting God work and not saying s**t anymore. There's no reason to say s**t," she continued. "People tell on themselves, they show you who they are, they always expose themselves. You don't have to do a single thing, ever."

"Something always comes out and it just happens naturally," she added. "So I'm gonna stay here, enjoy my motherf**king day and keep it pushing."

Gale gave birth to their third child on Sept. 27.

Allen and Gale announced that they were expecting in April, at the same time they shared the news of their separation.

"After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate," Allen shared in a joint Instagram statement. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

"Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another," the post continued.

The separation came just as allegations of sexual assault against Allen were made public, which he denied -- though he admitted to an affair and publicly apologized to his wife in a since-deleted social media post.

Then, in October, it was reported that Allen and Gale were going to give their marriage another chance. His rep told People at the time, "They decided to work on things together and are still together" and noted that their divorce "was never fully seen through legally."

The news of Allen fathering two children with another woman comes just days after the singer's former manager dropped her sexual abuse and harassment lawsuit against him after settling out of court.

