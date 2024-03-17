Jimmie Allen's Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dropped by Former Manager

Jimmie Allen's former manager has dropped her sexual abuse and harassment lawsuit against him after settling out of court.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the unnamed manager -- identified only as "Jane Doe" -- asked a Tennessee judge on March 14 to dismiss her claims against Allen, as well as the counterclaims Allen, 38, filed against her.

The woman -- who served as Allen's day-to-day manager for 18 months -- is still pursuing legal action against her employer, Wide Open Music, and Ash Bowers, the company's founder. She claims her employer was negligent throughout her tenure with Allen.

Following the news of the dropped lawsuit, ET reached out to Allen and his representatives. His reps tell ET the singer has "no comment" at this time.

The settlement comes nearly a full year after the lawsuit was first filed in May 2023. At the time, Doe accused Allen of assaulting her, groping her breasts on a plane, pushing his erect penis against her body in public, masturbating in front of her at a hotel they both were staying at and forcing his fingers into her vagina when she drove him to events. Variety was the first to report the story.

While talking with the outlet after filing, Doe claimed Bowers warned her about Allen's alleged behavior during the hiring process (she was hired in April 2020), allegedly telling her that Allen "was known to push inappropriate sexual boundaries" and that Allen's "promiscuous but harmless."

"I didn't think that meant predator," Doe told the publication at the time. "I didn't think that meant Jimmie would be a threat to me."

Bowers previously denied the claim and told Variety that he was unaware of "the existence of a sexual or physical relationship" between Allen and Doe until she informed him about the situation in 2022.

Weeks after the first lawsuit was filed, Allen was sued by another woman, also unnamed, who accused Allen of assault and battery, claiming he filmed their sexual encounter in a Las Vegas hotel room without her consent. That lawsuit is still pending.

Back in July, Allen denied the allegations and filed countersuits against both Doe and the second woman. The singer claimed that Doe was defaming him, while the other woman took his cell phone without his permission. His lawyers claimed the former manager was guilty of making "deliberate, intentional, malicious, and willful" statements to Variety.

