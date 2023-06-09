Jimmie Allen is facing more charges of sexual misconduct.

The country singer has been sued for sexual assault for the second time in less than a month, this time by a woman who claims he filmed their sexual encounter without her consent, according to multiplereports.

An anonymous woman filed a lawsuit in Tennessee federal court on Friday, claiming that Allen violated her privacy by secretly filming her, and also continued to engage in sexual contact with her after she'd revoked her consent.

These charges come on the heels of Allen being sued for sexual assault and harassment by his former manager last month. Referred to in the filing as "Jane Doe," the woman claims the events took place over the course of an 18-month period when she served as Allen's day-to-day manager.

In a report published by Variety, the woman claims that during a work trip to Los Angeles in March 2021, Allen allegedly raped her following his appearance as a celebrity guest on American Idol. She claims that after a business dinner and the Idol taping, she woke up naked in her hotel room in pain, bleeding and not remembering anything of what happened the night prior. The woman claims Allen was lying next to her in bed, and insisted she take a Plan B pill. She alleges she lost her virginity through no choice of her own.

Allen issued a statement to ET via his attorney, in which he vehemently denied the woman's allegations, claiming their relationship was consensual. He also issued a public apology to his estranged wife, Alexis Gale, after sharing that the couple was separating and also expecting their third child together.

"It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever," Allen's statement read. "I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship -- one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely."

The statement continued, "Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation."

After the woman filed the lawsuit, Allen was dropped by his music label, pulled from the upcoming CMA Fest lineup and suspended by his agency, UTA.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jimmie Allen Apologizes to Wife for Affair Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Jimmie Allen Returns to Instagram Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Jimmie Allen's Estranged Wife Reveals Baby No. 3's Gender Amid Divorce

Jimmie Allen Admits Affair in Public Apology to Wife Alexis Gale This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery