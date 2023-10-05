Giving their love another chance. Jimmie Allen and wife Alexis Gale are reportedly back together after welcoming baby no. 3 amid a divorce filing and allegations of sexual assault against the country singer.

A rep for Allen told ET, "I can confirm they are still together and focused on their family. Currently they’ve been enjoying their new addition, a beautiful new baby boy, Cohen Ace James. Also, Jimmie has been in/out of studio sessions and traveling to finish up his new project and a new single will be released later this year."

This comes after his rep reportedly told People, "They decided to work on things together and are still together" and noted that their divorce "was never fully seen through legally."

Gale gave birth to their third child on Sept. 27. Cohen joins older sisters Naomi, 3, and Zara, 1, and Allen also has a son, Aadyn, 8, from a previous relationship.

Allen and Gale announced that they were expecting in April, at the same time they shared the news of their separation.

"After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate," Allen shared in a joint Instagram statement. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

"Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another," he continued. "In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time." The post has since been made private or deleted.

The separation came just as allegations of sexual assault against Allen were made public, which he denied -- though he admitted to an affair and publicly apologized to his wife in a since-deleted social media post.

"I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That's something that she did not deserve at all," Allen began. "I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father. I'm working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me."

Allen claimed he had a consensual "sexual relationship" with his former manager after news broke that she was suing him for sexual assault and harassment. Referred to in the filing as "Jane Doe," the woman claims these events took place over the course of an 18-month period when she served as Allen's day-to-day manager.

In a report published by Variety, the woman claims that during a work trip to Los Angeles in March 2021, Allen allegedly raped her following his appearance as a celebrity guest on American Idol. She claims that after a business dinner and the Idol taping, she woke up naked in her hotel room in pain, bleeding and not remembering anything of what happened the night prior. The woman says Allen was laying next to her in bed, and insisted she take a Plan B pill. She alleges she lost her virginity through no choice of her own.

Allen issued a statement to ET via his attorney, in which he vehemently denied the woman's allegations, claiming their relationship was consensual.

"It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever," Allen's statement read. "I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship -- one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely."

The statement continued, "Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation."

A second accuser came forward in June, when a woman, referred to in court documents as "Jane Doe 2," sued Allen for assault and battery, claiming he filmed their sexual encounter without her consent. The anonymous woman filed a police report in Las Vegas in July 2022 about the alleged encounter, which happened that May. In the documents, Jane Doe 2 claims that Allen violated her privacy by secretly filming her, and also continued to engage in sexual contact with her after she'd revoked her consent.

Allen countersued both women, explaining in a statement to ET, "As a result of numerous false allegations, I have engaged with a legal team to proceed with an appropriate course of action to protect my reputation and refute these claims that have caused severe damage to my family, mental health, and business."

"These false allegations have caused me to lose a vast number of business and endorsement opportunities that I worked extremely hard for. These false allegations have also not only harmed me, but have caused severe financial damage to my band, my team, and their families," the statement continued.

