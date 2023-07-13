Jimmie Allen Countersues Two Women Who Accused Him of Sexual Assault

Jimmie Allen is countersuing the two women who accused the country singer of sexual assault.

In new court documents obtained by ET, Allen denied all allegations, claiming that one of the accusers defamed him and that the other took his cell phone without his permission.

Allen responded to the lawsuits in the docs, filed in a Nashville federal court Thursday -- the first case claims he repeatedly assaulted an unnamed "Jane Doe" on his management team, while the second claims he assaulted another woman in a Las Vegas hotel room and secretly recorded the encounter.

In the case of Allen's former day-to-day manager, the "Down Home" singer's attorney's claim that she defamed him by making "deliberate, intentional, malicious, and willful" statements in Variety beyond what is included in the lawsuit.

In the report published by the outlet in May, the woman claims that during a work trip to Los Angeles in March 2021, Allen allegedly raped her following his appearance as a celebrity guest on American Idol. She claims that after a business dinner and the Idol taping, she woke up naked in her hotel room in pain, bleeding and not remembering anything of what happened the night prior. The woman claims Allen was lying next to her in bed, and insisted she take a Plan B pill. She alleges she lost her virginity through no choice of her own.

Allen issued a statement to ET via his attorney, in which he vehemently denied the first allegations, claiming the relationship was consensual. He also issued a public apology to his estranged wife, Alexis Gale, after sharing that the couple was separating and also expecting their third child together.

"It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever," Allen's statement read. "I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship -- one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely."

As far as the article is concerned, Allen's attorneys claimed that the woman made "several untruthful statements" about both Allen and their alleged consensual affair.

"Throughout the Variety article, Jane Doe made several untruthful statements which painted Allen and Doe's consensual affair as nonconsensual sexual misconduct," Allen's lawyers claim. "Allen's reputation and relationships within the entertainment industry have also been severely damaged as a result of Jane Doe’s statements in the Variety article."

After the woman filed the lawsuit, Allen was also pulled from the upcoming CMA Fest lineup and suspended by his agency, UTA.

The second lawsuit was filed last month, when a woman, referred to in the docs as "Jane Doe 2," sued Allen for assault and battery, claiming he filmed their sexual encounter without her consent. The anonymous woman filed a police report in Las Vegas in July 2022 about the alleged encounter, which happened that May. In the documents, Jane Doe 2 claims that Allen violated her privacy by secretly filming her, and also continued to engage in sexual contact with her after she'd revoked her consent.

Allen's lawyers claim that the woman consented to their sexual encounter being recorded, and allege that she took his phone with her when she left the hotel.

"By taking his camera phone without permission, Jane Doe 2 wrongfully exerted a distinct act of dominion over Allen's personal property," his lawyers note, per the docs.

Allen was dropped by his record label shortly after the second suit was filed with BBR Music Group issuing a statement to ET that read: "BBR Music Group has dissolved its relationship with Jimmie Allen. He is no longer an active artist on its roster."

In addition to the countersuits, Allen is seeking unspecified monetary damages from the two accusers. ET has reached out to Jane Doe 1 and 2's lawyers for comment.

In a statement to ET Thursday, Elizabeth Fegan lead attorney for the accusers, said that Allen's responses had been expected and that she and her team are "eager to show the court abundant evidence" that would "prove that Jimmie Allen is a serial abuser and should be held accountable for his actions."

"It is becoming increasingly common for perpetrators to countersue their victims, claiming defamation," Fegan added. "This is a concerning trend, one designed to convince victims that if they speak out, they will be the target of spurious litigation."

In his own statement on the new filings, Allen told the outlet that he had "engaged with a legal team to proceed with an appropriate course of action," saying he had done so in order to "protect my reputation and refute these claims that have caused severe damage to my family, mental health, and business."

Allen also spoke to People Thursday about the status of his marriage with Gale, telling the outlet that their divorce case is "still pending."

"The divorce case is still pending, as my wife and I are working to resolve things together as a family," Allen told People.

Gale, meanwhile, has yet to speak out about their marriage or Allen's countersuit.

