Jimmy Fallon is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week with a catchy new song honoring all that teachers do.

Like so many parents who are getting a first-hand education in how difficult it is to be a teacher as they homeschool their children amid the coronavirus shutdowns, Fallon is singing the praises of teachers everywhere, literally.

On Tuesday's The Tonight Show: Home Edition, Fallon debuted his "Teachers' Day Song." The host and comedian performed the song while strumming his acoustic guitar and crooning the celebratory tune, which starts with a sentiment almost everyone can agree with: "Teachers should make a billion dollars."

"They spend their days wranglin’ all our crazy kids/ When they go out, they should get free bottomless wine/ Teachers deserve a month-long spa day/ And cucumbers on their eyes," Fallon sings. "Teachers should make a billion dollars/ And when it’s time for arts and crafts/ They should get swarmed by paparazzi/ Who demand selfies and autographs."

"Teachers shouldn’t have to pay their taxes/ they should get cheered around the clock/ At the bank, they should just throw money at them/ And at Chipotle, they should always get free guac," the song continues, hammering home just how vitally important educators are to everyone's lives.

Fallon has been self-isolating with his family amid the coronavirus crisis and has incorporated his wife, Nancy Juvonen, and their two daughters -- Winnie, 6, and Frances, 5 -- into his Tonight Show: Home Edition.

Check out the video below for a look at how the host has turned to his little girls for help producing the remote version of his late night talk show.

Jimmy Fallon's Daughters Take Over for The Roots as the New 'Tonight Show' Band This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Crack Up During Voice Swap Game

Jimmy Fallon, Kesha and More Will Give School Commencement Speeches Via Podcast Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

A Look Back at Jimmy Fallon's Cutest Family Moments With His Wife and Daughters

Jimmy Fallon's Kids Interrupt His Monologue and Working Parents Can Relate

Related Gallery