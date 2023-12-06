News

Jimmy Fallon Reveals the Controversial Christmas Gift He's Giving His Daughters: 'It's Out of My Control'

By Rachel McRady
Published: 7:06 AM PST, December 6, 2023

The 'Tonight Show' host is dad to girls Winnie and Franny.

Jimmy Fallon is grabbling with a modern day parenting dilemma. The 49-year-old Tonight Show host is the father of two daughters — Winnie, 10, and Franny, 9 — with his wife, Nancy Juvonen. 

While a guest on Live With Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, Fallon opened up about struggling to figure out what to get his girls for Christmas. 

"They're so into Christmas," Fallon said of his daughters. "I don't know what they want for Christmas, but I know that their friends are getting phones."

"Don't do it!" co-hosts and real-life couple, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, urged Fallon. 

"I know but it's happening. It's out of my control," the comedian insisted. When Ripa and Consuelos continued to urge Fallon not to, he replied, "They're going to get it. It's already done. I got them a phone!" 

Fallon has become synonymous with Christmas in recent years, recording holiday tracks with Dolly Parton, Ariana Grande, and Meghan Trainor. 

"I love Christmas so much. I've spent 25 years at 30 Rock doing Saturday Night Live and then Late Night and the Tonight Show, so I'm always surrounded by the ice rink and the Rockettes," he shared. "I'm so into Christmas… I want to put out an album next year called Holiday Season."

