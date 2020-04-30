Jimmy Kimmel and George Stephanopoulos can attest to Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland's charm firsthand.

Kimmel appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday and played an at-home version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire -- Kimmel is hosting a celebrity edition of the beloved game show on ABC -- with the GMA co-host. Stephanopoulos had his 14-year-old daughter, Harper, around for a potential lifeline but he didn't end up needing it.

At one point, he brought up Holland recently surprising Kimmel's son, Billy, for his third birthday. The late-night host admitted that although Billy was still too young to really understand the surprise, his 5-year-old daughter, Jane, was completely "taken" by the 23-year-old British actor.

At this point, Harper crashed their video chat to also say she also thought Holland was "so cute." When Stephanopoulos said that his teenage daughter uses the word "squishy" to describe Holland -- which he says means a combination of sweet and strong -- Kimmel couldn't help but poke fun at himself.

"Oh, see, I think of myself as squishy but, when I think of myself, I think of it as fat," he cracked as he and Stephanopoulos chuckled.

Meanwhile, Kimmel is continuing to host Jimmy Kimmel Live from home during the coronavirus pandemic and has been having fun with his children. On Wednesday's show, he pushed his kids on swings and had them play their own version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire for the second time. Playing for one million jellybeans, Jane and Billy answered age-appropriate questions about Frozen 2, James and the Giant Peach and more. At one point, Jane also impressively correctly answered a question about painter Jackson Pollock.

But more personal questions included what Billy's favorite word is to say -- which is diarrhea -- and who in their family farts the most. Although Kimmel's answer choices were all "Mommy," the kids disagreed.

"Daddy!" they both hilariously yelled.

For more on Holland adorably surprising Spider-Man superfan Billy, watch the video below:

Tom Holland Surprises Jimmy Kimmel’s Son Billy for His 3rd Birthday This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Jimmy Kimmel’s Son Get Impatient Playing His Dad's Game

Jimmy Kimmel's 5-Year-Old Daughter Jane Does His Makeup for Late Night -- Watch!

Jimmy Kimmel Shares the 'Saddest Part' of Hosting Kobe Bryant's Memorial

Related Gallery