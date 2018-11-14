No one can embarrass you like your Aunt Chippy!

Jimmy Kimmel turned 51 on Tuesday, and in honor of the special occasion, his Aunt Chippy made a special trip to the late-night host's Los Angeles home.

"Every year my Aunt Chippy calls me at the crack of dawn. She gets up before the sun comes up. It’s now to the point where I mute the telephone the night before,” Kimmel told the Jimmy Kimmel Live audience on Tuesday. "I think, ‘Oh, I have to turn off the phone so she doesn’t wake me up.’ It usually works, but this year she got a little help from my wife and my brother and flew here from Las Vegas to wake me up in person in the middle of the night.”

When the crowd cheered, Kimmel quickly silenced them, joking, "This is not something I want to be encouraged."

In the video, Kimmel’s Aunt Chippy is rocking a fleece onesie with his face all over it, bringing her “Aunt Chippendales” dancers with her inside of the comedian’s house.

"He’s going to hate this one,” Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, says laughing.

They then surprise a sleeping, shirtless Kimmel as Aunt Chippy loudly bangs on a pan, singing “rise and shine.” The Chippendales then take off their robes and serenade Kimmel with “Happy Birthday,” as he groggily laughs.

Kimmel later thanks his Aunt Chippy in the audience, saying, “That was like the opposite of a sex dream right there.”

This isn’t the first time the late-night host has been surprised in his bed. Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, and Rihanna have all pranked him in the middle of the night.

For more, watch the clip below:

