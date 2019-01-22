Jimmy Kimmel and his ex Sarah Silverman weren’t instant friends. The two comedians dated from 2003 to 2008 in the years before he met and married his current wife, Molly McNearney.

But these days, Kimmel and Silverman frequently pal around on social media and on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

During a Monday night appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a caller asked Kimmel about the friendship and whether or not it had been instantaneous after his split from Silverman.

“I would say that it took some time, definitely,” Kimmel replied. "It definitely took some time. It was never like where we didn’t like each other, hated each other or anything like that. But it definitely took some time to be comfortable enough to be friends again.”

These days the two are good pals. Silverman even poked fun at Kimmel and McNearney at last month’s Golden Globes, taking a selfie with the married couple cuddling in the background.

“Good times,” she sarcastically captioned the funny pic.

Back in September, Silverman appeared on Kimmel where she joked about her love life.

“What’s going on with me dating wise? I’m waiting for this tryst with you to be over! I mean, OK, Molly’s cute. She’s bright, she’s funny, she’s blonde, whatever, but come on!” Silverman joked at the time. "It’s not fair. She gets new woke Jimmy. I had Man Show Jimmy.”

