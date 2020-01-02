Jodie Turner-Smith is ringing in 2020 bare and beautiful!

To celebrate the New Year, the Queen & Slim star shared a nude photo of herself to Instagram. The snap was taken by her husband, Joshua Jackson, while the two were vacationing in Jamaica.

"Happy New Year & Happy New Decade 🥳🙌🏿💫🎉💞," Turner-Smith captioned it. "The last 10 years have been quite the ride!!! I laughed, I cried, and, most importantly, I LEARNED."

"Keep going," she added. "May we all see that our wildest dreams *continue* to come true ✨✨✨ #LiveFootageOfMeInMyElement

#ItsNotAThirstTrapIfYourManTakesThePhoto."

It's an exciting time for Turner-Smith and Jackson, as ET reported late last month that the two are officially husband and wife. According to Us Weekly, they are also expecting their first child together. ET has reached out to both actors' reps for comment.

The exciting news comes just over a month after the lovebirds fueled marriage rumors when they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Queen & Slim premiere at AFI Fest 2019 in Los Angeles. At the time, people couldn't help but notice that they were both wearing rings on that finger.

