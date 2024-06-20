Joe Alwyn has nothing but praise and appreciation for his Kinds of Kindness co-star, Emma Stone.

ET's Rachel Smith was on the carpet at the New York premiere of Kinds of Kindness, held at the Museum of Modern Art on Thursday, where she spoke with Alwyn and his co-star, Mamoudou Athie.

Addressing remarks Stone made during the production of the film -- in which she called Alwyn "one of the sweetest people you'll ever meet" -- the 33-year-old English actor shared, "Well, I would say [that] back, yeah."

"I'm so lucky to be close to her, she's just the best," Alwyn shared. "She's obviously wildly talented and she's just the best."

Joe Alwyn attends the 'Kinds Of Kindness' New York Premiere on June 20, 2024. - Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In production notes for the actors' upcoming film, Stone gushed over her co-star, something that's of note due to her friendship with his ex, Taylor Swift. Stone and Swift have been pals for more than two decades, and have publicly supported each other throughout the years.

"I love Joe," Stone previously said of Alwyn. "We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he's one of the sweetest people you'll ever meet."

ET confirmed that Stone made the comment when Kinds of Kindness was in production back in late 2022 -- long before Swift and Alwyn called it quits in April 2023 after six years of dating.

Kinds of Kindness marks the second time Alwyn and Stone have worked together. They previously appeared in director Yorgos Lanthimos' 2018 film, The Favourite.

Emma Stone and Joe Alwyn at 'The Favourite' premiere during the Opening Night Gala of the New York Film Festival in September 2018. - Andrew H Walker/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

For Alwyn, getting to work with the Kinds of Kindness' star-studded cast -- including Stone, Athie, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau and Hunter Schafer -- on an anthology project, playing multiple roles, has been a wonderful experience.

"It's so nice. It's like a little theater troop. Everybody changes part in each story, and when you're with people you trust and you respect and you love, it makes it a whole lot easier," he shared. "It's a lot of fun.

Mamoudou Athie, Willem Dafoe, Emma Stone, Margaret Qualley, Merah Benoit, Jesse Plemons, Joe Alwyn, and Yorgos Lanthimos attend the 'Kinds of Kindness' New York Premiere on June 20, 2024. - Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

As for the film itself, according to the film's official synopsis, the Lanthimos-directed dark dramedy is "a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing at sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader."

When asked to help break down the film for those attracted to the project and its somewhat cryptic, inscrutable advertising campaign, Alwyn said, "I mean, it's near impossible. It's a twisted anthology on the themes of control and manipulation... disguised as kindness. It's hard to package."

"I think the thing that we found out about this movie is that we don't need to, like, codify it into one thing," Athie chimed in. "Just experience it and let it wash over you like a really interesting dream."

Kinds of Kindness hits theaters June 21.

