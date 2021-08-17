Joe Jonas Poses for Nude Selfie as He Celebrates 32nd Birthday with Wife Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas is celebrating his birthday sans clothes. The singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a slideshow of pics showing how he spent his 32nd birthday the day prior.
Among the photos was a mirror selfie with his wife, Sophie Turner. In the pic, Jonas brushes his teeth as he stands naked behind his wife, who snapped the shot. The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, share a 1-year-old daughter, Willa.
Other photos in the slideshow include a pic of him playing piano, one of him and Turner clinking their cocktails, and another of his coffee-themed birthday cake.
Jonas also shared a shot of Turner's legs in bed, a fully-clothed mirror selfie with his wife, and others of balloons, decorations, presents and more that made his big day special.
"Thank you everyone for the b-day love yesterday," Jonas wrote alongside the pics.
Turner previously celebrated her husband's birthday by posting shots of Jonas wearing a collared shirt and gray slacks amid the festivities.
"Birthday boy," she captioned her post, which Jonas commented on with the red heart emoji.
Watch the video below for more on the couple.
