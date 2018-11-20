Joe Perry Cancels Upcoming Tour Dates Following Backstage Collapse

Joe Perry is putting his health first.

The 68-year-old guitarist took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a message thanking fans following his hospitalization earlier this month. He also revealed that he's been forced to cancel his solo tour, which was supposed to kick off next week.

"Just wanted to thank everyone for all of the kind messages I've received this week. I'm home and doing well, but the doctor recommends a bit more downtime before getting out to rock again, so regrettably I had to cancel my upcoming tour dates," Perry shared. "Was really looking forward to playing these shows with Brad and Gary and seeing all of you who were planning to come out and support us. We will be back out as soon as possible. Wishing you all happy holidays and looking forward to seeing you in 2019."

Perry's rep told ET on Friday that the Aerosmith rocker was out of the hospital and recovering at home after collapsing backstage at a Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden the weekend before.

"Following a guest performance during Billy Joel’s show last night at Madison Square Garden, Joe Perry experienced shortness of breath and was treated backstage by paramedics who gave the guitarist oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to a hospital,” Perry’s rep told ET at the time.

“This morning Perry remains in the hospital where he is alert and responsive,” the rep added. “The Aerosmith guitarist will be unable to appear today at Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp in Florida and apologizes to those attending. Perry is expected to return to the road later this month.”

