Joey Lawrence has nothing but love for brother Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas.

The Blossom alum was asked about the romance between the fellow '90s icons in an interview with Page Six, telling the outlet that he finds it "pretty neat."

"At the end of the day, man, it's just about being happy, right?" he says. "You just try to find somebody you can be happy with, so I'm happy that my brother's happy and that Chilli and he are happy together. That's all you hope for, no matter what happens."

Chilli, 53, and Matthew, 44, confirmed their relationship on social media last year. Chilli's rep, Christal Jordan, also confirmed to ET at the time that the two had been dating and met each other's families.

"She's fantastic," Joey, 47, gushes to Page Six. "We have great conversations."

He also admits to a "surreal" moment in which the family broke into an impromptu singalong of TLC's 1994 hit, "Don't Go Chasing Waterfalls," in their living room.

"[It's] pretty cool," he says.

The actor and father of three -- who's married to his third wife, Samantha Cope -- also notes that his wife teases him about his own nature as a "hopeless romantic."

"My wife jokes with me, I've been married 100 times," he says. "You just try to find happiness, you know? I don't know. I wish there was a book because I'm a hopeless romantic and I wish there was some way to just guarantee that things would work out the way you thought."

Matthew Lawrence and Chilli enjoyed a blissful romantic Valentine’s Day getaway at the new Sandals Dunn’s River in Jamaica. While on the island, the couple sampled the island's local eateries, visited the World Famous Dunn’s River Falls and celebrated Matthew’s birthday with a private candlelight dinner. at Sandals Dunn's River on February 10, 2024 in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. - John Parra/Getty Images for Sandals Resorts

Last year, Chilli and her TLC bandmate, Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, participated in ET's "Spilling the E-Tea," and reflected on their journey to girl-group icon status while also divulging some details about Chilli and Matthew's love story.

"So, is he a good kisser? We all want to know, inquiring minds want to know," T-Boz asked, teasingly.

Although she attempted to hide, Chilli coyly responded that Lawrence is "perfect," calling him "the best kisser ever."

Their romance, she went on to share, began when they met at an event. Having seen him in "a few movies," she admitted she "always thought he was so cute. Like always."

"And then when I saw him in person, I was like, 'Oh, OK.' And you know how I am," she continued. "So, long story short, once we started talking on the phone and getting to know each other, [we] obviously [have] so much in common. And it was just a lot of things that we would talk about... And he is a phenomenal man. I just saw it right away, and I was just like, 'Wow.'"

More recently, Chilli's family has grown as the musician welcomed her first grandchild earlier this month. Chilli's son, Tron Austin, and his wife, Jeong Ah Wang, announced the arrival of their daughter, Lua, in a sweet Instagram post.

Tron wrote that he is "beyond proud of her bravery and courage" and that he is "eternally grateful to say we have officially started our family!"

Chilli shares Tron with her ex, Dallas Austin.

