John David Washington is no stranger to big tasks. The actor goes head-to-head with an army of robots while trying to hunt down a secret weapon that threatens all mankind in his newest project, The Creator.

ET went exclusively behind the scenes of the futuristic new film, which promises to be "an epic sci-fi action thriller set amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence."

"It is the hardest thing I've ever done," Washington says. "I've had some challenging stunts, this is by far the hardest thing I've ever done, getting strung up and dragged around, tossed around in a giant spacesuit that weighs a ton and trying to look heroic."

Washington says it helped that his set was so full of talent, pointing to co-star Allison Janney who "did a take once where she just started crying, and it was out of nowhere...she was making so many decisions, I couldn't believe it."

Washington adds that The Creator might surprise you. "It's not like any other," he says, "it's a beautiful blend of atmosphere, beautiful exotic locations with what mankind has developed."

Janney shares her co-star's sentiment, saying, "It is a futuristic movie. Post-nuclear disaster about a war that ensues between East and West, pits man against machine, it's a story of love and acceptance."

In addition to Washington and Janney, the film also stars Gemma Chan and newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles.

Per the release, The Creator takes place "amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child."

The film was directed by Gareth Edwards, and written by Edwards and Chris Weitz.

Both Washington and Janney agree that fans should plan to go see the film on the big screen. "You have to see this in a movie theater," Janney says, "and watch this beautiful work of art."

The Creator is now playing in theaters.

