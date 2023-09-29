In a significant breakthrough, Las Vegas police have charged a man in connection to the infamous 1996 drive-by shooting that claimed the life of iconic rapper Tupac Shakur. According to the Associated Press, Duane "Keffe D" Davis was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning, marking a major development in a case that has confounded investigators and captivated the public for nearly three decades.

A Nevada grand jury indicted Duane "Keffe D" Davis on one count of murder with a deadly weapon, Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo announced in court Friday.

DiGiacomo described Davis as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of Shakur, who was killed at 25.

Davis has long been on the radar of law enforcement agencies and has openly acknowledged his presence in the Cadillac where the fatal shots were fired during the September 1996 drive-by shooting of Shakur -- a luminary in the world of hip-hop who was just 25 years old at the time of his death.

This arrest follows a series of recent developments that have reignited the investigation into Shakur's murder. Two months ago, on July 17, Las Vegas police executed a raid at the residence of Davis' wife in the nearby city of Henderson, which resulted in an intense face-off according to TMZ. The search warrant specified the seizure of items "concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur," indicating a renewed focus on solving the long-standing mystery surrounding the rapper's assassination.

The murder of Shakur has remained a topic of intense interest and speculation over the years. Despite multiple conspiracy theories, the case remained unsolved for decades, leading to frustration within the law enforcement community and among fans of the artist.

In the more than 25 years since Shakur's death, no other arrests have been made. The police department has cited a lack of cooperation from people close to Shakur as a reason for the stalled investigation.

The arrest of Davis represents a significant step forward in the ongoing investigation, bringing hope that justice may finally be served for the legendary rapper.

