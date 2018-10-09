John Goodman is still reeling from the loss of Roseanne Barr.

The 66-year-old actor, who played Roseanne’s on-screen husband, Dan Conner, on the series Roseanne and last year’s reboot, admitted that losing his “buddy” was very difficult for him.

"I mean, she is missed, definitely, but after that many years it’s like a family. And last year was so miraculous and so unreal that when it went away, it was almost like a dream,” he explained on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I thought, ‘Ok, I’ll be a big boy and handle this.’ And I just crashed for a couple weeks.”

Noting that following Barr’s exit, he suffered several personal setbacks, Goodman said, "All kinds of weird stuff happened, my wife got sick after that and then I fell down the stairs."

He confidently noted that he wanted to do the show’s spin-off, The Conners, but added that things aren’t the same without Barr.

"It was very weird doing the first show without her because she’s my buddy,” Goodman said. "I mean we just sit there and she’d make me laugh and I’d make her laugh, which was always fun because there’s a danger of her peeing herself.”

He also praised the controversial comedian for signing over her rights to Roseanne in order for the spin-off to take place.

"She gave up a lot for us to be able to do this show, and I can’t thank her enough,” he said.

This isn’t the first time Goodman has spoken out in favor of his former co-star. Back in August, the actor defended Barr in an interview with England’s The Sunday Times.

“I know for a fact that she’s not a racist,” he said, adding, “She’s still going through hell.”

Barr spoke with ET following Goodman’s interview, saying, “I love him. So sweet of him to do that, so nice, ‘cause he does know me.”

