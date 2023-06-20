John Goodman is looking good as he kicks off a new year. The actor -- who celebrates his 71st birthday on Tuesday -- struck a fun pose on the red carpet at the 62nd Monte-Carlo TV Festival in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, on Monday.

Goodman wore a classic slim-fit suit and threw on some shades as he was photographed at the festival, where he's serving as jury president. The star showed off the results of his ongoing fitness journey, as he appears to be sticking with his plan to keep the weight off after dropping 200 pounds in recent years.

Goodman turned heads with his dramatic weight loss back in 2015 at the London premiere of his film, Trumbo. Then, in 2018, the Conners star shared with AARP that he was committed to sticking with his new routine.

“It was basically just portion control, and ‘I don’t need it,’” he told the outlet. “I was just shoving everything into my mouth. But I don’t want to be an example to anybody when the weight comes thundering back on -- when I start eating Crisco out of the can with a spoon and a side of confectioner's sugar."

Goodman's health transformation didn't stop with diet and exercise. That same year, the star also opened up to Sunday Today With Willie Geist about his decade of sobriety.

"I detoxed there and decided I liked the feeling," he said at the time of entering a treatment center. "And it’s been 10 years.”

Goodman's latest appearance comes on the heels of the season 3 premiere of his hit HBO comedy, The Righteous Gemstones, which returned to the small screen on Sunday. Elsewhere in TV news, Goodman's The Conners has been renewed by ABC for an upcoming sixth season.

