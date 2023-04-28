Post Malone Gives Health Update After Recent Weight Loss

Post Malone is shooting down rumors about his health after fans speculated that the rapper was using drugs after showing off a noticeably slimmer appearance.

The 27-year-old musician addressed those concerns in an Instagram post on Friday, April 28, while on the road in Europe on his Twelve Carat Tour. During his stop in Antwerp, Belgium, he wrote, "I wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage. i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier."

He continued, "I guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man… lol!"

Malone, and his fiancée, whom he has chosen to keep out of the spotlight, welcomed their daughter in June 2022.

With his healthier lifestyle comes good news, Post said he has been spending time in the studio and working on a follow-up to last year’s Twelve Carat Toothache album.

"I’ve spent a bit in the studio lately working on new music, and am so excited to share it with you, thank you for your patience and support y’all. you make my heart beat," he shared.

The "Sunflower" emcee took to Instagram in January to share a shirtless photo of himself looking trim. Post, whose real name is Austin Post, didn’t open up about what led to his weight loss, but he has been candid in the past about some of his unhealthy habits.

In 2018, he made headlines for spending a shocking $40,000 on Postmates delivery in 400 days, including $8,000 on Popeyes biscuits for a Coachella party.

