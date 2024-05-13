John Krasinski is not ruling out the potential to reprise his role as Jim Halpert from The Office in the recently announced spin-off.

Talking with ET's Rachel Smith on Monday from the premiere of his new film, IF -- which he wrote and directed -- the 44-year-old actor shared that when it comes to cameoing in the new Peacock show, he would be open to doing a favor for Greg Daniels, the executive producer of both the original and new show.

"As of now, I haven't been asked," Krasinski shared, quickly adding, "But the truth is I'd do anything for Greg Daniels, it sounds like they have a really fun idea."

That idea centers around the volunteer staff members of a dying newspaper in the midwest and the publisher who attempts to revitalize the business, Peacock and NBCUniversal reps have confirmed. Confirmed cast members include About Time star Domhnall Gleeson and Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore -- best known for her role on season 2 of The White Lotus.

The cast of 'The Office' - Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

Krasinski -- arguably one of the biggest stars to come out of the U.S. version of The Office alongside names like Mindy Kaling, Ellie Kemper and Ed Helms -- even added that he is resting easy knowing that the legacy is being carried in the hands of Gleeson, 41, who he knows from a completely separate project.

"I'm actually working with Domhnall Gleeson right now in Guy Ritchie's movie," Krasinski told ET. "He's so good and he's so sweet -- he's going to crush in the show."

Meanwhile, Krasinski's friend and IF co-star, Steve Carell -- who played the unforgettable and sometimes infuriating Michael Scott in the show -- confirmed to ET that while he is excited to watch the "fantastic" Gleeson -- his co-star from The Patient -- take on the gig, he does not have any plans to make an appearance in the new series from Daniels, 60, and Nathan for You co-creator Michael Koman.

The Despicable Me voice actor, 61, shared his support for the project but declared that he doesn't anticipate Dunder Mifflin's Scranton's former manager appearing at a newspaper business any time soon.

Steve Carell and John Krasinski at the 'IF' premiere on May 13 - Getty Images

The new series is set to begin production in July 2024, with details about a possible premiere date still to come.

IF premieres in theaters on May 17.

