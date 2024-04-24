Staff at one Italian hotel was Schrute shrewd enough to pull one over on The Office star Rainn Wilson during a recent stay.

Over the weekend, the 58-year-old actor took to Instagram to show his followers how workers at the Plaza Hotel Lucchesi had ensconced his silverware in Jell-O, a reference to a repeated gag on the sitcom between Wilson's own character, Dwight Schrute, and Jim Halpert, played by John Krasinski.

"This is what happened when I ordered room service at my hotel in Florence… @plazahotellucchesi," Wilson wrote on social media. The picture showed a tray of dishes including a salad, soup and pasta, alongside a knife and fork smack dab in red gelatin.

ET reached out to the Plaza Hotel Lucchesi and spoke with Sara Morucci, the director of sales, who shared how the prank came to fruition due to one dedicated fan of the series who -- thanks to some quick thinking -- was able to pull one over on the actor.

"The prank that was orchestrated against Rainn Wilson originated from an idea of our sous chef Dario, a huge fan of The Office TV series. It wasn't planned in advance, but conceived when the kitchen received the room service order from Rainn," she told ET.

"When the waiter brought up the room service, Rainn burst out laughing and called his wife to show her the prank that had been devised. After he left, we saw the post in which the hotel was tagged, and it made us tremendously proud that this little prank was appreciated."

The prank -- something Krasinski's character does to Wilson's in the pilot and again to Ed Helms' character later on in the show -- was certainly appreciated, and not just by the actor behind the role of Dwight.

"Haha!!! That is so wonderful and funny! ❤ 😂 I hope you left a giant tip (in jello!)," responded Helms, who played Andy Bernard.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️," added Kate Flannery, the actress behind the role of Meredith in the NBC series.

Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute in 'The Office' - Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Morucci continued, "As a hotel, we love to personalize the service, and in this case, it was also fun to do so!”

Another person who responded to Wilson's post was travel influencer Kacie Rose, who shared via the comments that it was her boyfriend, Dario, who was inspired by their love of the series to pull one over on Dwight -- er, Wilson.

"Hi @rainnwilson - my boyfriend, who is a chef at Lucchesi, is partially responsible for this since I made him binge The Office when we first started dating since it's my favorite tv show 😂 glad you got a laugh out of it and hope you enjoyed Florence," she wrote.

She told ET that not only did she introduce him to the iconic NBC comedy but that they later showed it to Dario's best friend, another sous chef at the Plaza Hotel Lucchesi. When the two found out Wilson was staying at their workplace, they knew what they had to do and "the rest is history."

"I was like, 'I've trained him well,'" she said.

Rainn Wilson and John Krasinski in 'The Office' - Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

As for whether or not the whole situation sparked a rewatch of the series for the couple, Kacie told ET that they were already well into another trip back to Scranton to visit with the Dunder Mifflin gang.

RELATED CONTENT: