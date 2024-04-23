John Krasinski and Steve Carell are back together again for Krasinski's upcoming film, IF, and ET has an exclusive look at the behind-the-scenes reunion.

Starring Ryan Reynolds and The Walking Dead's Cailey Fleming, IF follows Bea, a young girl who, after having a tough time, discovers that she can see imaginary friends (also known as IFs) who have been left behind after their real-life friends grew up. Reynolds' character, known as Cal, is the only other person who can see all the IFs. He and Bea embark on a magical adventure to reconnect the forgotten IFs with new kids -- if that's even possible.

Carell voices one of the biggest IFs -- literally and figuratively -- named Blue, in a role that reunites the star with his The Office co-star, although Krasinski's major role is handling things behind the camera.

"Blue is played by Steve Carell, who happens to be a dear friend," the director shares in ET's exclusive featurette. "We actually worked together on this little thing a long time ago."

The two hug as they greet one another, before hamming up the reunion for the cameras. Carell even leaves and returns for another "take" of the moment.

Carell has opened up to ET about reuniting with Krasinski before; in June 2022, he said he couldn't wait to get started on the project.

"I’m anticipating just joy and fun. I mean, he's the best, and he's a great director," he gushed of Krasinski, adding that he's going to try to make things a little tough for his old pal.

"I'll put him through his paces, you know? I'll make him work for it. I might be one of those persnickety actors that doesn't always agree, or won't come out of my trailer," Carell quipped. "You think you hired somebody that is a friend, but you got that wrong!"

IF also stars Fiona Shaw and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the late Louis Gossett Jr., Alan Kim, Liza Colón-Zayas and many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child's imagination.

That isn't where The Office callbacks end, either! A Super Bowl LVIII promo video for the film featured Randall Park recreating his infamous role as "Asian Jim" from the season 9 episode, "Andy's Ancestry."

In the spot, Park sits next to Reynolds, telling the actor, "I'm John Krasinski, director of the upcoming film, IF." As Park begins to explain what the film is about, Reynolds exclaims, "You're not John Krasinski!"

The bit is a nod to a famous prank on The Office, in which Park's Steve pretends to be Krasinski's Jim to mess with Dwight (Rainn Wilson).

IF hits theaters on May 17.

