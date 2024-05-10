While buzz of The Office follow-up series circulates, Rainn Wilson and John Krasinski had their own The Office reunion.

Wilson, 58, and Krasinski, 44, played frenemies and co-workers Dwight Schrute and Jim Halpert, respectively, for all nine seasons of The Office. The beloved comedy series aired 201 episodes between 2005 and 2013.

Wilson and Krasinski starred alongside Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, Ed Helms, Craig Bratton, Kate Flannery, Angela Kinsey, Phyllis Smith, Brian Baumgartner, Oscar Nunez, Leslie David Baker, Paul Lieberstein, Melora Hardin and Ellie Kemper. All played employees of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company at their Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch.

On Wednesday, Wilson shared two photos of him and Krasinski on Instagram after they ran into each other backstage at CBS Mornings. Wilson was there to promote his new podcast, "Soul Bloom," while Krasinski was promoting his upcoming directorial debut, IF.

"Look who I ran into behind the scenes at @cbsmornings - @johnkrasinski is promoting @ifmovie and YOU MUST GO AND SEE IT NEXT WEEK!!!! Was amazing to see my incredibly talented, big-hearted brother from another (Scranton) life! ♥️🧡💛," Wilson wrote.

Similarly, Krasinski posted a photo to his own page with the caption, "Soooo… I think I found my IF! @ifmovie @rainnwilson #officefamily," referencing his new movie.

The duo can be seen smiling at the camera, with Krasinski's arm wrapped around Wilson's shoulder.

For Krasinski, this wasn't his only recent Office reunion.

Krasinski reunited with Carell, who portrayed The Office's boss, Michael Scott, for IF. The movie follows a young girl who discovers that she can see imaginary friends (also known as IFs). Carell voices one of the biggest IFs named Blue.

ET had an exclusive look at the behind-the-scenes reunion.

"Blue is played by Steve Carell, who happens to be a dear friend," Krasinski shared in a featurette. "We actually worked together on this little thing a long time ago." The pair hugged as they greeted one another.

Back in June 2022, Carell opened up to ET about his excitement for the project.

"I'm anticipating just joy and fun. I mean, he's the best, and he's a great director," he gushed of Krasinski at the time.

Carell added that he planned to make things a little tough for his old pal.

"I'll put him through his paces, you know? I'll make him work for it. I might be one of those persnickety actors that doesn't always agree, or won't come out of my trailer," Carell quipped. "You think you hired somebody that is a friend, but you got that wrong!"

Meanwhile, Wilson also had another recent callback to The Office.

While staying at an Italian hotel, Wilson was served his room service with his silverware enclosed in Jell-O, a reference to a repeated gag on the sitcom between Dwight and Jim.

"This is what happened when I ordered room service at my hotel in Florence… @plazahotellucchesi," he captioned an Instagram post documenting the moment.

"The prank that was orchestrated against Rainn Wilson originated from an idea of our sous chef Dario, a huge fan of The Office TV series," the Plaza Hotel Lucchesi's director of sales, Sara Morucci, told ET. "It wasn't planned in advance, but conceived when the kitchen received the room service order from Rainn."

"When the waiter brought up the room service, Rainn burst out laughing and called his wife to show her the prank that had been devised," she continued. "After he left, we saw the post in which the hotel was tagged, and it made us tremendously proud that this little prank was appreciated."

