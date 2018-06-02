John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Enjoy 'Friday Night Fever' Date Night

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend glammed up for perhaps their most glamorous date night since the birth of their son, Miles.

Calling it "Friday Night Fever," the couple rocked some epic disco gear straight out of Saturday Night Fever and documented it all (naturally) on Instagram.

"Slayin alive slayin alive," Teigen captioned a photo of the pair.

Legend also took to social media and noted his resemblance to the "dancing man" emoji (this guy: 🕺) in one of his posts.

I don’t know A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 1, 2018 at 10:42pm PDT

I am an emoji A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 1, 2018 at 11:46pm PDT

Friday night fever A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 2, 2018 at 12:11am PDT

Teigen has been hilariously unafraid to highlight the reality of life with a newborn. They got their their first real date night out just last week, though Legend has been out and about a bit since Miles was born.

