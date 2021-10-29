Halloween is a big deal in Hollywood and celebrities went all out for the holiday in 2021. After a year that saw many not celebrating in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, celebs were bound and determined to make this Halloween the best one yet and they didn't disappoint.

While some celebrities -- like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barkerchanneling Sid and Nancy -- got an early start, festivities kickstarted on Friday, Oct. 29. One epic Halloween look that people couldn't get enough of was John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's transforming into the Addams Family with their own brood Legend, dressed as Gomez, played the classic tune on the piano as he was accompanied by Teigen as Morticia, Luna as Wednesday and Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen as Grandmama. A mysterious person was also dressed as Cousin It. Miles, meanwhile, was dressed as Pugsley, but wasn't seen in the video.

Instagram Story

Earlier in the day, the morning talk shows hosts like Kelly Ripa and Tamron Hall dressed to impress their viewers.

Hall first dressed as pregnant Cardi B from when the rapper announced her pregnancy at the BET Awards earlier this year. She took to Instagram to share her look, writing: "When one of my favorite new mom's inspires me!" She later dressed as Naomi Campbell, in which she nailed the look from head-to-toe.

Other celebs, including Ciara, took to Instagram to show off their costumes. The singer dressed as Selena Quintanilla.

"The Legendary Selena! I’ve been practicing learning Spanish and having the time of my life. So I wanted one of my costumes to reflect the LatinX culture. This was so much fun!" she wrote.

"MOOD on Halloween…" Reese Witherspoon captioned a series of Instagram pics in different costumes, including a banana and her dressed as her iconic Legally Blonde character, Elle Woods.

Scroll down to take a look at the 2021 celebrity costumes.

Kelly Clarkson slayed a Ghostbusters costume.

Ricki Lake went for a nostalgic look, wearing the dress she sported when she starred in the 1987 musical Hairspray.

"This dress, you guys, has been in a bag for 34 years," she said during her appearance on The View. "This is my original dress that I model, I wear it in the Hefty Hideaway [commercial]."

Ryan Seacrest channeled his inner Peloton instructor for one skit on Live! With Kelly and Ryan.

Ripa not only had fun with her co-host, but her husband, Mark Consuelos, joined in on the dressing up.

Kris Jenner went with a Cruella de Vil costume for her Ellen DeGeneres appearance.

Drew Barrymore appeared to have a blast dressing in multiple costumes with a time-traveling theme.

The women of The Real went for a mom theme, with Jeannie Mai taking on the role of Kim Kardashian West at the Met Gala.

Mindy Kaling went for multiple costumes, writing on Instagram: "So I live for Halloween costumes. This year I decided to dress as a few female comedy legends in some of their iconic lewks. Can you guess who I am???"

Diane Kruger channeled Snow White and was up at "6:30 a.m" for her Halloween festivities on Friday.

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson celebrated her first Halloween with her baby girl, Honey. The reality star dressed as Wendy, her husband, Christian, as Peter Pan, and their little one as Tinkerbell.

Halle Berry, meanwhile, praised Saweetie for dressing up as her Catwoman character.

There’s enough room for more than one Catwoman 💅🏽 @Saweetiepic.twitter.com/n96vtHNp5P — Halle Berry (@halleberry) October 29, 2021

Gigi Gorgeous and Luna Mar transformed into Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, wearing their fab and comfy tracksuits with metallic Louis Vuitton bags.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Talk' Hosts Channel Iconic Hollywood Pop Stars for Halloween

Drew Barrymore on the 'Halloween Miracle' That Brought Her to Tears

Halloween 2021 Shopping Guide: Costume Ideas, Candy & More

Related Gallery