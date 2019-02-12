John Mayer Cut His Hair in Between the GRAMMYs and the After-Party

John Mayer got a little self-conscious during the GRAMMYs telecast.

The 41-year-old “Daughters” singer appeared on stage to do a bit with host Alicia Keys, who explained that they had “joint custody” of his 2005 Song of the Year GRAMMY.

Following the show, Mayer wasn’t pleased with the length of his hair and decided to get it cut before attending the Sony Music Entertainment after-party.

Prior to attending the bash, Mayer appeared on his Sunday night Instagram Live show, “Current Mood,” where he talked about the decision.

"You might be aware that I got my hair cut in between, since I last saw you, in between the GRAMMYs and now because I looked back at a picture from the GRAMMYs and said, ‘That won’t do. I need another haircut,’ which makes this the baller-est thing I’ve ever done,” he quipped. “I used the GRAMMY Awards telecast as a mirror.”

Mayer went on to joke, "He checked his hair in the GRAMMY Awards and then he got his hair cut. Top that.”

The musician did have a noticeably shorter ‘do when he rolled into the post-show festivities, opting to keep his same black suit and undershirt that he wore on stage at the show.

