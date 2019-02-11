The 2019 GRAMMYs gave us jaw-dropping fashion -- from Cardi B's vintage Mugler number and headpiece to Lady Gaga's sparkly silver '80s-inspired gown -- and the beauty looks were equally gorgeous.

This year's glam ranged from statement-making to low-key, but either way we want to recreate it. Ahead, see the best hair and makeup trends we saw on the GRAMMYs red carpet and shop key products to channel their looks.

Miley Cyrus

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer opted for an effortless vibe with side-parted beachy waves, complemented by a subtle, thin cat eye, matte skin and peachy nude pout.

GET THE LOOK:Kenra Sugar Beach Spray, $16

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Cardi B

The rapper went all out on the eyes with magenta-colored eye shadow blended flawlessly all over the lid and crease, highlighted brow bone, defined, lined lash line and voluminous lashes.

GET THE LOOK:Pat McGrath Labs MTHRSHP Subversive La Vie En Rose Palette, $55 (Exact product used on Cardi.)

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lady Gaga

Gaga's smudged, smoky eyes, focused on the outer corners, added to her modern rock 'n' roll vibe. A nude glossy lip was the perfect finishing touch.

GET THE LOOK:Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner in Blacquer, $25 (Exact product used on Gaga.)

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Alicia Keys

The evening's host is known to rock the natural no-makeup look, and the musician is confirming less is definitely more with her glowing skin and natural freckles. Brushed-up brows and a simple swipe of mascara and tinted lip balm are all you need to channel Miss Keys.

GET THE LOOK:Burt's Bees Pomegranate Lip Balm, $4

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Camila Cabello

Understated feminine was the name of the game for the "Havana" crooner. Cabello's soft curtain bangs swept over her eyes as the rest of her long tresses were gathered into a romantic low ponytail. Our eyes immediately gravitated towards her contoured cheeks that featured a radiant pink flush.

GET THE LOOK:L'Oreal Paradise Enchanted Fruit-Scented Blush in Fantastical, $13; L'Oreal True Match Lumi Powder Glow Illuminator in Rose, $12 (Exact products used on Cabello.)

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

H.E.R.

The breakout R&B star rocked a strip of sparkle across her middle part, which added an accent to her stunning curls.

GET THE LOOK:Darice Crystal Rhinestone Diamond Border Bling Strips, $3

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa

The British beauty's glam was simple with emphasis on feathery lashes and full arches, complete with a subtle wash of bronze on the eyes and matte nude lip.

GET THE LOOK:Ardell Duralash Naturals Individual Lashes, $11

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lilly Singh

The YouTube star jumped on the '90s hair accessories trend and adorned her locks with a stack of sparkly rhinestone pins.

GET THE LOOK:Justine Marjan x Kitsch Classic Rhinestone Bobby Pin Set, $49

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

