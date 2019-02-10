Ladies ruled the 2019 GRAMMYs on Sunday!

Following the red carpet, there was no shortage of sequins, feathers and embellishments onstage, thanks to the ladies who rocked show-stopping numbers, and we've gathered all the outfits you have to see from tonight's most memorable performances.

From Lady Gaga's glittering catsuit to Jennifer Lopez's three outfit changes, feast your eyes on the best looks straight from the stage.

Camila Cabello was adorable in a yellow crop top and circle skirt as she performed her hit, "Havana," for the show's opening number.

Janelle Monae brought the funk and fun with her performance of "Make Me Feel," rocking a black latex bodysuit and garter belt.

Miley Cyrus joined music legend Dolly Parton onstage. Cyrus slayed in a mimosa yellow embellished Valentino couture suit. The "9 to 5" singer dazzled in an embroidered white sheer cape and dress.

Ladies in red! Best Country Album winner Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry were radiant in crimson-colored ensembles, channeling Parton's signature '60s style during the icon's tribute performance.

There's no costume Cardi B can't pull off. The rapper performed "Money" in a sexy, see-through leopard-print bodysuit -- complete with a show-stopping peacock tailpiece, of course!

The winner of Best R&B Performance for "Best Part," the breakout star donned a sequined track set as she performed "Hard Place."

Diana Ross celebrated her 75th birthday with a spectacular performance in an equally dazzling red tulle gown.

Lady Gaga is not letting us forget that she's first and foremost a total pop star. The A Star Is Born actress killed it onstage as she belted "Shallow," for which she won the award for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance, in a sparkly catsuit and coordinating platform shoes.

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to deliver three different looks. For the Motown homage, J.Lo started with a bang in a black sequined dress with feather-trimmed sleeves and hem and over-the-knee boots before stripping it off to reveal a Zuhair Murad embellished bodysuit. For her duet with Ne-Yo, she threw on a pink feathered mini by NEDO and shiny silver lace-up booties.

These girls never hold back when it comes to fashion. Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle were a dream in matching black dresses boasting large statement shoulder designs.

Dua Lipa and St. Vincent looked like twins in matching haircuts and custom Versace outfits. Lipa, the Best New Artist winner, stunned in a black-and-white overlay gown with gold pin details, while St. Vincent was a knockout in a black bodysuit with armbands and thigh-high boots.

Yolanda Adams, Fantasia and Andra Day paid tribute to the late Aretha Franklin with a powerful performance. Adams was gorgeous in a green velvet printed dress, Fantasia wore a double-slit gown and Day rocked a fun feathered mini.

