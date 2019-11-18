John Mayer has a lot of love for "Lover" -- but there's one lyric that he thinks just doesn't make sense.

Recently, Mayer -- who previously had a romance with Swift in 2009, before things went sour -- recently sat down with Shawn Mendes for an Instagram Live chat, and the 42-year-old musician poked fun at the singer's romantic ballad.

"I love the song, I really like the song, I get a little chuckle because she says, 'We can keep the Christmas lights up till January.' And I go, 'You're insane!' Everyone keeps their Christmas lights up until January," Mayer joked. "I go, "Can you really? Because normally I keep my Christmas lights down on December 29.'"

Mendes, who recently released a remixed version of "Lover" that incorporated his vocals and lyrics with Swift's tune, seemed to laugh along a little, but pushed Mayer to answer the question of whether or not he likes the song.

"I love the song, and I love your work on [the remix]," Mayer said.

Later, however, he returned to lightly mocking the Christmas lights lyrics when he sang a few bars of his own re-written version.

"We can keep the Christmas lights up until January. And then about January 5, we’ll take the lights down, and we’ll put ’em in a box and we’ll label that box Christmas lights, and we’ll put ’em in the attic until next December!'" Mayer croons. "Boy, that’s a crazy love, I'll tell ya!"

Mayer took some heat from Swifties for the joke, while Mendes received criticism for fans who accused him of not standing up for Swift when Mayer made the joke.

Swift herself hasn't addressed the joke. She's been embroiled in a battle over the rights to perform her old hits in a musicJohn Mayer Loves Ex Taylor Swift's Song 'Lover' But Jokes He Wants to Change One Lyric feud with Scooter Braun and her old record label, Big Machine.

