John Mayer Responds to Fan Who Asks How He's Still Single

From Jennifer Aniston to Katy Perry, John Mayer has dated some of showbiz’s hottest stars.

So, why is he single?



A fan put the question to the 41-year-old singer on Tuesday after he posted a black-and-white photo showing him playing guitar, along with the caption, “Felt cute, might repeat later.”

“Beautiful. How are you still single?” the Instagram user responded on the post.

Not surprisingly, the GRAMMY-winning crooner responded with humor, simply replying, “Google me.”

Chances are the “Daughters” singer was referring to his history of well-publicized relationships with a bevy of Hollywood beauties.

He was linked with “A Thousand Miles” singer Vanessa Carlton, then actress Jennifer Love Hewitt during the early 2000s, then reportedly dated Hewitt’s Party of Five co-star, Rhona Mitra.

Mayer later dated Jessica Simpson before she settled down with athlete Eric Johnson, then moved on to actresses Minka Kelly and Jennifer Aniston.

Next, he was linked with Taylor Swift before dating the singer’s rival/friend Perry.

He is also said to have enjoyed a bit of romance with actresses Renee Zellweger and Shenae Grimes.

And, while he may appear to be currently single, he still seems to be a hopeless romantic, judging by one of his latest Instagram Stories.

Asked when he last cried, the musician responded with a photo of a news article about a veteran being reunited with his long-lost love after 75 years.

See more on Mayer, and what he had to say about the latest rumors about his love life, below.

