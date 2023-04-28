John Mulaney and his ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler, are mourning the death of their dog, Petunia. Mulaney spoke at length about Petunia in his 2018 comedy special, Kid Gorgeous, and she was beloved by fans across the internet.

"Petunia, I loved you from the first moment I saw you. Rest in peace," Mulaney wrote on Instagram Friday beneath a photo of the two of them. "Thank you for being my little shadow."

Tendler posted her own tribute to the French bulldog a few hours before Mulaney. "Rest in peace my sweet Petunia. You were my best friend and the great love of my life," she wrote, pairing the tribute with a carousel of photos, including an image of a shrine to the late dog. "You were the funniest. You were the smartest. You were the weirdest. Everything about you was the best thing. To think I will never again hold you, hear you, or see your big, beautiful brown eyes gazing back at me seems unfathomable. Thank you for letting me be your constant companion, and for being mine. I love you with every part me. Until we meet again in our next life ❤️."

When Mulaney and Tendler were together, Petunia boasted her own Instagram account. She also featured heavily in her owners' 2014 wedding photos, and Mulaney spoke about her in many of his standup routines.

In his 2018 Netflix special, John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, he joked that the pooch was a "little monster" and yet was also "one of my most favorite people I've ever met in my life."

Many worried about Petunia's future when Mulaney and Tendler announced their divorce in 2021. Though the ex-couple never confirmed their custody plan, Tendler has posted photos of the pup alongside herself in Connecticut over the last few years.

Mulaney is currently in a relationship with Olivia Munn, with whom he shares a 1-year-old son, Malcolm. His new Netflix special, John Mulaney: Baby J, gets candid about the changes in his life over the last few years, including a stint in rehab and the intervention with his famous friends that got him there. He spent two months in a rehab facility, exiting in February 2021.

