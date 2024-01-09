It was a very special date night for Olivia Munn and John Mulaney at the 14th annual Governors Awards.

The couple -- who first began dating in 2021 -- made their red carpet debut at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening. Munn, 43, looked radiant in a Maticevski swing top and skirt, and Mulaney, 41, sported a classic black tux for the event. While posing for photos, the pair held hands and exchanged loving looks.

Munn and Mulaney first met in 2013 while attending Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe's wedding. At the time, the comedian was a head writer for Saturday Night Live. "We were at a wedding together and I was like 'Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancèe want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?'" Munn told HuffPost Live in 2015. "At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, 'So, you having fun?' I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Munn said she later sent Mulaney an email but he never responded. "I might've got the wrong email -- probably," she noted. "That's what I tell myself."

Things eventually turned romantic for the duo following their respective breakups. Munn previously dated NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers from 2014 to 2017, while Mulaney married multimedia artist Annamarie Tendler in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in January 2022 following their May 2021 split.

In November 2021, Munn and Mulaney welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Munn frequently documents her motherhood journey, including Malcolm's milestones, on social media. However, Malcolm did not join his parents for their night out at the Governors Awards this time around.

