Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Celebrate Son Malcolm's First Birthday: Watch Him Say 'I Love You'
It's a major milestone for Olivia Munn and John Mulaney! The first-time parents celebrated the first birthday of their son, Malcolm Hiệp, over the weekend, sharing sweet photos and videos of the little guy wearing a knitted crown with the number "1" on it.
"Just got back from celebrating ONE YEAR of the most joyful baby being in this world and in our lives. My son, my joy. Happiest Birthday Malcolm Hiệp! I love you so so so much," Munn captioned several photos of her little guy wearing all white and covering himself in chocolate cake.
Munn told one commenter that her mom, Kim Munn, hand stitched the crown for baby Malcolm.
The proud grandmother also got in on the fun, encouraging her grandson to really dig into her cake. Olivia shared another video of her little guy looking hesitantly at his dessert, writing, "When your Asian mom gets impatient."
In the video, Munn's mother grabs a finger full of the cake and shoves it into Malcolm's mouth as he squirms away.
"For what it’s worth, he did start eating the cake after that 😆🎂" Munn captioned the funny clip.
The actress also shared a separate video of her little guy eating cake after one commenter noted that it sounded like he was saying, "I love you."
"That is the first time I heard it too! Could it be??? 🤟🏼" she wrote, later adding, "Also, if he is saying it, it's fitting that the first thing a child of mine would say 'I love you' to would be cake."
